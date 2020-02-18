Ex Diva de la WWE acusa a Donald Trump de propasarse con ella
Eve Torres, ex campeona de la empresa señaló que el Presidente de los Estados Unidos usa a las mujeres como objeto
Tras la conmemoración del Día del Presidente en los Estados Unidos, la ex luchadora Eve Torres mandó un fuerte mensaje en contra del presidente Donald Trump, recordando un penoso capítulo cuando ella trabajaba en WWE.
La ex gladiadora hizo una publicación en su cuenta de Instagram diciendo que "espera tener un presidente que no tiente ni trate como objeto a las mujeres".
“Feliz día de los presidentes. Espero tener un presidente que no ande tentanto ni tratando como objeto a las mujeres. Me tomé fotos con miles de hombres en bases militares, en eventos de la WWE y encuentros con los fanáticos, y muy pocos me agarraron y me atrajeron con tanta fuerza como él sin siquiera conocerme.
Por supuesto, en ese momento creía que era mi trabajo ser un deleite visual en una foto para este supuesto multimillonario, y seguir el juego. En realidad, es difícil para mí ver esa foto porque me recuerda mis creencias sobre mi valía en ese momento. Desliza la imagen para que vean a qué me refiero. Desliza nuevamente para ver las defensas contra Abrazo Espeluznante, incluido el apretón inapropiado durante las fotos.
PD: El anuncio del embarazo es viejo, así que no, no estoy embarazada nuevamente. Además, fue aterrador para mí publicarlo, pero ha estado en mi mente. No nos hemos olvidado de su agarre vag****, señor presidente".
Happy Presidents Day. I look forward to having a president who doesn’t grope or objectify women. I have taken pictures with thousands of men at military bases, at WWE events, and signings, and very few have grabbed me and pulled me in as forcefully as he did without knowing me. Of course, at the time I believed it was my job to be eye candy in a photo for this supposed billionaire, and play along. It is actually hard for me to see that photo because it reminds me of my beliefs about my worth at the time. Swipe to see what I mean. Swipe again for a brush up on Creepy Hug Defenses including the Inappropriate Photo Squeeze. PS The pregnancy announcement is old so no I’m not pregnant again. Also, this was scary for me to post but it’s been on my mind. We haven’t forgotten about your p+$$y grabbing, Mr. President.
La foto fue realizada en 2009, cuando Donald Trump participaba en una historia con WWE.
Eve Torres es recordada por conquistar en tres ocasiones el título de las Divas, además de rivalidades con Layla, Beth Phoeniz y Natalya.
