¿Quién es Maria Sharapova?, la tenista que se retiró
La ex tenista rusa revolucionó el deporte blanco en la categoría femenil; conquistó 5 títulos de Grand Slam y fue la número uno de la WTA
María Sharapova es una ex tenista que revolucionó el deporte blanco. La rusa conquistó cinco títulos de Grand Slam y, llegó a ser la número uno del mundo. Sin embargo, a sus 32 años, decidió ponerle punto final a su carrera profesional.
Nacida el 19 de abril de 1987, Sharapova se consolidó como una de las mejores exponentes del tenis a nivel mundial. Además, también es una reconocida modelo, que sin duda, ha robado miles de suspiros.
De sus 32 años, 28 de ellos le dedicó al deporte blanco; es decir, toda una vida. Pues desde los cuatro años comenzó con el sueño de la raqueta, aunque jamás imaginó conquistar lo que actualmente tiene en su palmarés.
María Sharapova jugó en México, en el Abierto de Acapulco, aunque no pudo coronarse en dicho torneo. La rusa cuenta con una gran afición en tierra azteca.
SU PALMARÉS
La deportista tiene cinco Grand Slam: Wimbledon 2004, Estados Unidos 2006, Australia 2008 y Roland Garros 2012 y 2014. Sin embargo, cuenta con un total de 36 títulos individuales de la WTA. Además, también es medallista olímpica, pues ganó la presea de plata en Londres 2012.
