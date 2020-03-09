La Montaña gana el Arnold Strongman Classic por tercer año seguido
Arnold Schwarzenegger premió a la celebridad islandesa
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, mejor conocido como la Montaña de Game of Thrones, ganó el domingo por tercer año consecutivo el Arnold Strongman Classic 2020.
Pese adquirir fama mundial con la serie basada en el universo creado por George R.R. Martin, Björnsson sigue trabajando para mantener el título del hombre más fuerte del mundo.
El islandés superó con autoridad a sus rivales, en especial en el segundo día de actividades con la ‘barra elefante’ con la que levantó 465 kilos (1,026 libras).
Sin embargo, la Montaña no rompió el récord mundial que es de 500 kilos (1,100 libras) que pertenece a Eddie Hall, quien lo estableció en el Europe’s Strongest Man en 2016.
Después de ganar el certamen, el mismo Arnold Schwarzenegger fue el encargado de premiarlo.
Congratulations to all of our winners from the @arnoldsports finals. @thorbjornsson in strongman, @william_bonac in the Arnold Classic Bodybuilding Championship, @isapecini in the Bikini Championship, @sergioolivajr with the best poser award, and finally @big_ramy won the inaugural Franco Columbu Most Muscular Trophy. Thank you to everyone that came out!
1st place baby! I won the Arnold Strongman Classic 2020! 3 years straight!!! Words can’t describe how happy and grateful I am for the support around me ❤ This years competition was so crazy. Just days before the event, we received news that the whole festival was going to be cancelled because of the Corona Virus and then we were updated with changes every hour leading up to the show. Apart from this roller coaster of events that was out of our control, the competition continued and ran perfectly thanks to @drjantodd , and @roguefitness @billhenniger @caityhenniger and the amazing team working behind the scenes that made sure everything ran so smoothly. I was very confident this year that I was going to do well, because I knew that I had put in the work, but I was pushed so hard by the other amazing athletes, especially @kieliszkowskimateusz all the way through to the last event. I am so grateful for the support team I have had working with me for this competition. My coach @australianstrengthcoach making sure my training is on point and travelling around the world for me to make sure he was here so everything ran smoothly 🙏🏼 My nutrition coach @stanefferding and @theverticaldiet for helping fuel my body to perform at the highest level 🙏🏼 My amazing wife @kelc33 for looking after me ❤ my best friend @andrireyr My dad @bjornthorr and mom @ragnheidurmj and the rest of my amazing team!! Lastly I would like to thank my sponsors for having my back always!! @reignbodyfuel @roguefitness @sbdapparel @revive_md @theverticaldiet @kingkongapparel
After winning the Arnolds Strongman Classic For the 3rd year straight, I want to celebrate with you by going on sale with the Thors Power Program Versions 1 and 2, the worlds strongest training programs, for more than 50% off!!! Together with my coach @australianstrengthcoach we have created these programs to help you get strong the right way 👊🏼 Version 1 is the exact 12 week program I followed in my off season to become one of the most dominant competitive strong men in history 💪🏼 Version 2 is a 12 week peaking program and there are 2 programs in version 2. One with strongman equipment and the other without strongman equipment with barbells, dumbbells and regular gym equipment so anyone with access to a gym can take advantage of training the same way I train. This is the biggest sale we’ve ever had on this product. To purchase your copy and train the right way, jump on www.thorspowerprogram.com or click the link in my bio. Sale ends this Saturday the 14th of March. Don’t miss out 🕺🏻 #thorspowerprogram #hafthorbjornsson #australianstrengthcoach @thorbjornsson @thorspowerprogram @australianstrengthcoach
