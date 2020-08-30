Dominik Mysterio consigue su primera victoria en WWE
El hijo de Rey Mysterio, junto al famoso luchador enmascarado, vencieron a Seth Rollins y Murphy en el evento Payback
Dominik Mysterio comienza a labrar su camino en WWE y ahora consiguió su primer triunfo en la empresa, al vencer, junto a Rey Mysterio, a Seth Rollins y Murphy, como parte del evento Payback.
En una rivalidad que lleva cuajándose desde hace meses, ahora fueron los Mysterio quienes se vengaron de la derrota sufrida en SummerSlam, apenas la semana anterior.
It's ALL about payback in this heated tag team as @35_Dominik & @reymysterio bring the fight to @WWERollins & @WWE_Murphy. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/QfIWaAIcTM
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
En una lucha en la que Dominik lució con buenos movimientos, tuvo que sufrir de las rudezas de Rollins y compañía, que vendieron cara la derrota.
Al final, fue el mismo Dominik quien aplicó el mítico ‘619’ de su padre para sellar la victoria.
¡𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒂 𝒍𝒂 𝑭𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒂!@35_Dominik & @reymysterio get the better of @WWERollins & @WWE_Murphy at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/jth3U3K7j1
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
Nuevos campeones
En el resto de la función, Roman Reigns hizo su regreso oficial a la WWE para conseguir el título Universal frente a The Fiend Bray Waytt y Braun Strowman
Wreck Everyone, Win the #UniversalTitle, & Leave. #AndNew #WWEPayback @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/iE39EyXWRs
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
Durante la lucha, el ring se vino abajo debido a un suplex realizado por el demonio sobre Strowman.
THEY BROKE THE RING!!!!! 🤯🤯🤯#WWEPayback @WWEBrayWyatt @BraunStrowman @WWERobinson pic.twitter.com/GZDju9j3Gt
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
Bobby Lashley consiguió el título de los Estados Unidos al vencer a Apollo Crews.
Sorry, @WWEApollo. The #USTitle is now in the hands of THE HURT BUSINESS. #THB #WWEPayback @fightbobby @Sheltyb803 @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/q63R62VLtd
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 30, 2020
Big E dio cuenta de Sheamus en una lucha de mano a mano.
It's a highly physical matchup between @WWEBigE and @WWESheamus at #WWEPayback. pic.twitter.com/CdeMhk8bri
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2020
Matt Riddle siguió con su rencilla con ‘King’ Corbin, pero logró conseguir un importante triunfo.
After having been the target of #King @BaronCorbinWWE's #KingsRansom, @SuperKingofBros looks to drop him with receipts! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/ynrWF1oMcN
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
Shayna Bayzler y Nia Jax conquistaron los títulos de parejas femeniles frente a Bayley y Sasha Banks.
A SUBMISSION MAGICIAN. ♠️@QoSBaszler makes #SmackDown #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE tap to secure the @WWE Women's #TagTeamTitles for herself & #NiaJax!! #AndNew #WWEPayback @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/IymvTCUwEJ
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
Keith Lee consiguió su primera victoria en el roster principal al vencer al ‘asesino de leyendas’ Randy Orton.
Admit it, you love to see it. #WWEPayback @RealKeithLee @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/xr3BlHEh5a
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
