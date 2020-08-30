Dominik Mysterio consigue su primera victoria en WWE

El hijo de Rey Mysterio, junto al famoso luchador enmascarado, vencieron a Seth Rollins y Murphy en el evento Payback

Suscribete a WhatsApp Read Metro
Por Iván Navarro

Dominik Mysterio comienza a labrar su camino en WWE y ahora consiguió su primer triunfo en la empresa, al vencer, junto a Rey Mysterio, a Seth Rollins y Murphy, como parte del evento Payback.

En una rivalidad que lleva cuajándose desde hace meses, ahora fueron los Mysterio quienes se vengaron de la derrota sufrida en SummerSlam, apenas la semana anterior.

En una lucha en la que Dominik lució con buenos movimientos, tuvo que sufrir de las rudezas de Rollins y compañía, que vendieron cara la derrota.

Al final, fue el mismo Dominik quien aplicó el mítico ‘619’ de su padre para sellar la victoria.

Nuevos campeones

En el resto de la función, Roman Reigns hizo su regreso oficial a la WWE para conseguir el título Universal frente a The Fiend Bray Waytt y Braun Strowman

Durante la lucha, el ring se vino abajo debido a un suplex realizado por el demonio sobre Strowman.

Bobby Lashley consiguió el título de los Estados Unidos al vencer a Apollo Crews.

Big E dio cuenta de Sheamus en una lucha de mano a mano.

Matt Riddle siguió con su rencilla con ‘King’ Corbin, pero logró conseguir un importante triunfo.

Shayna Bayzler y Nia Jax conquistaron los títulos de parejas femeniles frente a Bayley y Sasha Banks.

Keith Lee consiguió su primera victoria en el roster principal al vencer al ‘asesino de leyendas’ Randy Orton.

NEWSLETTER

Lo Último de en tu correo...

Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo