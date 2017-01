Khloé Kardashian estrenará programa en Día de San Valentín

Who’s ready for tonight's episode of #RevengeBody on E!? Turn in now, east coast!! Positive transformations are all about starting from the inside out. It’s not about being “skinny” or “fat.” Life is not as black and white as that, and being healthy doesn’t mean fitting into a certain size. Self improvement is about learning, honing and practicing healthy living habits, and healthy THINKING habits. It really does start in your mind. We all have the power to think ourselves to achieve incredible things. Get it right in your head, and I promise you, the rest will follow. Here’s to your strength, in mind, body and soul!! XO

