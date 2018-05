Ryan Reynolds platicó sobre los retos de Deadpool 2

#Repost @robliefeld ・・・ So, when I first met Mr. Ryan Reynolds, my heart skipped a beat. As he leaned down to hug me, I was struck by just how damn tall he was and I mumbled in disbelief, "You're…so…damn tall". As he released me from his grasp, He responded with " I am. So. Damn. Tall…" in that pitch-perfect cadence that only Ryan Reynolds can deliver. My recessive gay genes all lit up like a house on fire over his ridiculous handsomeness, which as you all know, is second to none. Like so many of you I was a huge fan of Ryan long before he adopted Deadpool as his own personal Jesus. What he did for the character and the smiles and the excitement he created for all of us is so ridiculously wonderful. Deadpool went from popular comic anti-hero to global blockbuster icon as a result of his will to keep the dream alive! I'm beyond thrilled whenever he rocks that black and red leather ensemble. Thank you for your many talents, thank you for fighting for your vision, thank you for never giving up on Mr. Pool. Congrats on being named GQ's Man of the Year @vancityreynolds what a spectacular year!! No one deserves it more! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #deadpool #vancityreynolds

