Actor de Televisa golpea a mujer que lo acusó de violación

"How people treat you is their karma; how you react is yours." -Wayne Dyer 📸 @checophoto

A post shared by ᴇʟɪsᴀ ᴠɪᴄᴇᴅᴏ ☀️ᴀᴄᴛʀᴇss (@vicedoelisa) on Jun 13, 2018 at 7:08pm PDT