Confetti, lo que debes saber sobre este juego de Facebook

View this post on Instagram

Freshen up Confetti-tors, because it's almost game time! Clear your thoughts, relax and focus. Dalian sumagot dahil may 10 seconds lang kayo para sagutin ang bawat question. Good Luck and Have Fun! Kita Kits mamayang 6:00pm at maghandang maglaro para sa $3,000!!! Huwag ma-late ha! Follow us on Facebook to Join the Live Games every 6:00pm from Thursday to Monday. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #ConfettiPhilippines #trivia #triviagame #onlinegaming #live #gameshow #facebook #philippines