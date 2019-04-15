Famosos lamentan el incendio en Notre Dame

El violento incendio que dejó en cenizas la emblemática catedral, provocó tristeza en el mundo.

Por Publimetro

Un violento incendio de origen desconocido dejó en cenizas la emblemática catedral de Notre Dame de París, uno de los monumentos más visitados de Europa.

El siniestro provocó el derrumbe de la la emblemática aguja de la catedral. La comunidad artística manifestó su tristeza ante lo ocurrido, sobre todo porque este 15 de abril se celebra El Día Internacional del Arte.

El mundo lamenta el incendio en la catedral de Notre Dame

 

View this post on Instagram

Qué tristeza… #NotreDame 😢

A post shared by Carlos Rivera (@_carlosrivera) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

😢 @notredame

A post shared by Alejandro Marcovich (@alejandro_marcovich) on

