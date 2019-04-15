Famosos lamentan el incendio en Notre Dame
El violento incendio que dejó en cenizas la emblemática catedral, provocó tristeza en el mundo.
Un violento incendio de origen desconocido dejó en cenizas la emblemática catedral de Notre Dame de París, uno de los monumentos más visitados de Europa.
El siniestro provocó el derrumbe de la la emblemática aguja de la catedral. La comunidad artística manifestó su tristeza ante lo ocurrido, sobre todo porque este 15 de abril se celebra El Día Internacional del Arte.
El mundo lamenta el incendio en la catedral de Notre Dame
Lloro porque hoy es un día triste para el arte, la historia, la arquitectura, para la perfección creada por el hombre…Notre Dame está sufriendo el peor de sus enemigos…😔 #Paris ❤️ 🙏🏻 #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/rXYZG3iqJc
— Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) April 15, 2019
😰 #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/fRmgPOcIiB
— ROGER GONZALEZ (@rogergzz) April 15, 2019
View this post on Instagram
I know this is an inspired representation of an even greater divinity. I know this blessed place is a human-made interpretation of what is mysterious, unknowable, and undefinable and while seeing her burn brings tears to my eyes, I know even flames cannot diminish her sacredness. Still, not her. Please. Not her. #notredame #ourlady
Que pérdida tan grande. Cientos de años de historia y arte. Que tristeza. Se me parte el corazón. #notredame pic.twitter.com/8ClXVmlTUW
— Gabriela De la Garza (@gadelagarza) April 15, 2019
View this post on Instagram
I climbed into your religious womb again and again through the years, and always came out better outfitted for life’s chaos. You played the sweetest violins while I slept in your pews in my Rimbaudian youth. You shadowed (even in night) my to be wife and I, blanketing our young love life with a valid warmth we hadn’t yet felt outside of our lusts. Even my children, lighting candles, thinking, praying for all those who had passed or represented the deepest compassion — they learned how to be their most respectful inside of you. Norte Dame we will miss you as you were, whispering through your stone’s pores anecdotes that felt nothing less than maternal adoration.
