Foto deja en evidencia excesivo uso de botox de Kate Middleton

The new @afnccf Centre of Excellence brings together for the first time under one roof experts and leading practitioners in neuroscience, mental health, social care, child development, research and education, alongside children, young people and their families. By combining all of the elements required to improve both understanding and practice in children’s mental health, in one coherent space, the Centre can continue to pursue its ambition of transforming mental health provision for children and their families across the UK. Today’s visit to open the new Centre of Excellence marks The Duchess of Cambridge’s continued desire to draw attention to child mental health issues and the importance of early intervention, and working with the whole family, can make to those in vulnerable situations. Her Royal Highness is keen to draw attention to the ways in which this charity is working to lead a step change in children's and young people's mental health care. Swipe to watch Professor Peter Fonagy, CEO of the Anna Freud Centre explain more about the new @afnccf Centre of Excellence.