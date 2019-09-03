Bella Thorne vuelve a incitar a los malos pensamientos
La ex chica Disney declarada pansexual sigue dando de qué hablar en el Festival de Venecia ; se muestra segura y empoderada en las redes sociales.
Bella Thorne está muy cerca de convertirse en la mujer más mediática del planeta, muy cerca del papel que tiene Kim Kardashian en las redes sociales.
La actriz estadounidense tiene poco más de 21 millones de seguidores, en Instagram, donde suele compartir imágenes y videos que se convierten en grandes escándalos.
Las cámaras y Bella Thorne comenzaron su relación c cuando tenía sólo seis semanas de nacida y posó para una revista.
La joven triunfa en los medios por su trabajo, pero sobre todo por sus publicaciones en redes sociales, sus romances y declaraciones relacionadas con su sexualidad, a tan solo 21 años de edad.
Algunos haters la llaman loca, desequilibrada y peligroso; lo cierto es que se ha convertido en una de las famosas más mediáticas del mundo del entretenimiento.
View this post on Instagram
What is wrong with me? Why do I always need Validation from everyone but mostly men… Everyone keeps telling me to be single, be alone, and make your self happy. But All those things sound so fucking scary to me. all I want is him. I want him to hold me, I want him to love me, I want him to tell me it's ok, I want him to look me in the eyes and let me know I'm accepted. Why? Because I can't accept myself. For some reason in my head I'm just not fucking good enough. Not good enough for him or Her or anyone else. And if it's not him I just look for the "next" him, or her Why can't I just look for the next me? Find me and accept me. Was it because I was molested my whole life. Exposed to sex at such a young age it's all I know how to offer to the world…or is it because I was raised to think I wasn't good enough. Not good enough for her or anything else. But it doesn't matter what happened to me.. What matters is whats happening to me right now. I can't blame my childhood, in fact I can't blame anyone for anything. All I can do is blame me. I blame me for not loving myself. I blame me for not thinking I'm attractive, I blame me for putting this on everyone around me. Expecting people to love me enough for me to love myself. But at the end of the day that will never happen. Because the only way to get to your end goal is to work through it. Not around or above or try and find a cheat code so you don't have to hurt as much. You have to hurt in this world. Hurting, loving, and accepting. That's what our emotional world lays on. Right now I only have one of those things. Can you guess what it is? Hurting. Right now I only hurt…but I'm not hurting for other people no I'm only hurting myself. By not loving me and by not accepting me. Usually these free handed writing bits..they have an end, but I don't have an end. I'm still figuring it out as always. So is that ok? Is it ok to know what your end goal Is but absolutely no way or idea how to achieve it. It's probably not but I can only start by accepting it. This poem is about mommy and daddy and me and you ❤️ #thelifeofawannabemogul
Bella Thorne suele declararle la guerra a la censura en Internet, porque suele mostrarse sin filtros.
Hace unos días, en el Festival Internacional de Venecia la señalaron como una mujer empoderada y segura.
“Bro I Would date me” ("Yo saldría conmigo") en donde una vez mas remarca su confianza y autoestima en el marco del festival.
La actriz, cantante y directora de cine hace continuas revelaciones sobre su sexualidad, sus inseguridades, depresiones y su vida privada que mantienen al filo a sus fieles seguidores.
A finales de junio, Bella enfrentó una difícil situación, pues un hacker trató de extorsionarla con la filtración de unas fotografías íntimas. Así que ella misma decidió darlas a conocer en sus redes.
Bella Thorne publica fotos íntimas para denunciar a hacker
"Durante las últimas 24 horas me han amenazado con mis propios desnudos", escribió la actriz en Twitter y compartió capturas de pantalla de su conversación con el hacker.
TAMBIÉN PUEDE INTERESARTE:
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...