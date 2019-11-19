El artista JR hace un impresionante mural en cárcel de máxima seguridad
El fotógrafo francés capturó los rostros de los reos; su peculiar manera de combinar el arte con la realidad llama la atención en el mundo.
Jean René, más conocido por su pseudónimo JR es un artista callejero y fotógrafo francés, también es conocido como el “fotógrafo clandestino”.
El artista, gran amigo de Alfonso Cuarón, realizó un mural en la prisión de máxima seguridad de Tehachapi, California.
La imagen final fue capturada con un dron. También presenta a algunos hombres y víctimas anteriormente encarcelados que aceptaron perdonar y regresaron al interior de la prisión para pegar la enorme imagen compuesta con 338 tiras de papel.
En su cuenta de Instagram, el francés narró el proceso de acercarse a la prisión, pero sobre a las historias de los reclusos.
"Siempre me han interesado las cárceles. Después de todo, como las cárceles de lona son solo paredes cerradas. Cuando llegué allí, entendí que la mayoría de estos hombres estaban encarcelados cuando eran adolescentes entre 13 y 20 … Les conté sobre mi proyecto y les dejé en claro que no quería saber qué habían hecho. Tuvieron un juicio, fueron sentenciados y yo no soy su juez. Sin embargo, un par de tipos se fueron porque sentían que su presencia sería vergonzosa para sus familias o para las familias de sus víctimas".
El también cineasta añadió que no fue un trabajo fácil.
"Me pidieron que no me acercara demasiado a los muchachos porque no se sienten cómodos con las interacciones, pero cuando entré, no pude evitar mirarlos a los ojos, estrecharles la mano, presentarme y preguntarles sus nombres. Solo porque eso es lo que hacen los humanos. Estaban increíblemente agradecidos por esto … Algunos de ellos estuvieron en prisión de por vida debido a la ley de tres huelgas en California.
"Algunos serán liberados porque la ley cambió desde que entraron. Durante el proceso se me permitió usar mi teléfono y compartí historias sobre el pegado en las redes sociales. Las familias de los internos comenzaron a responder también en las redes sociales y hubo una conexión entre el interior y el exterior por un breve momento. Cuando la pieza fue pegada, decidimos esperar un par de semanas para poder armar una plataforma para que todos escucharan las historias".
Part 2/2 : Some will be freed because the law changed since they got in. During the process I was allowed to use my phone and I shared stories about the pasting on social media. I received reactions from everywhere, from their families, from victims, from critics, from people who were shocked by the swastika tattooed on the face of a man, etc. I shared them, we discussed. The families of the inmates started replying also on social media and there was a connection between the inside and the outside for a brief moment. When the piece was pasted we decided to wait for a couple of weeks so we could put together a platform for everyone to hear the stories. Why? Because we know that it is a sensitive subject and we wanted anyone to be able to listen to stories of hope and redemption, to get testimonies that one doesn't normally hear. Because what happened there when these men, their guards, and some victims worked all together on an art piece has to be seen. We wanted to share the process and embrace the complexity of human actions and feelings that we have witnessed .. These men have been judged guilty when they were young, some were dragged into gangs and did heavy mistakes, and they have paid or are paying the price. They say that they changed and they are ready to become active citizens, to give a meaning to their lives. The final image was captured with a drone. It also features some formerly incarcerated men and victims who accepted to forgive and came back inside the prison to paste the huge image composed with 338 strips of paper. A few years ago I started a journey called "Can art change the world?". It is still an open question. And with this project, I want to raise another question: "Can a man change?". Before answering yes or no, ask yourself the question: Did I change? Did I make mistakes, apologize and amend? If I did, why couldn't they? You can download the free app for iPhone on bit.ly/JRmurals ands for Android on bit.ly/JRmuralsPlay – explore the image and listen to all the stories. Thanks to my entire team who made it possible and of course @solguy, @Scottbudnick1 & @werepjustice , the all staff of the Jail for making this project possible!
Otros proyectos en el mundo
El artista francés ya realizó trabajos en París, Alemania, México y Brasil, donde acaparó las miradas y recibió críticas positivas por mostrar imágenes que cobran vida en un contexto real.
30 YEARS AGO … Walls, walls, walls… On Nov. 9, 1989 the Berlin Wall fell. A few weeks ago, I installed a GIANT in Berlin on the Brandenburg Gate. I used an archival image made by Iris Hesse on November 10, 1989, on this place symbolizing the division then the reunification of Germany. I work frequently around walls. The walls that separate, (Face2Face and Kikito); the walls that are destroyed at a loss for the memory of a place (Wrinkles of the City, Destruction serie in Les Bosquets); the walls that we try to build again, in concrete or in our minds. The Brandenburg Gate was part of a wall that represented the division of Europe following the failure of a mass murder ideology. It separated women and men who lived in two opposite systems of thought. The opening of this Gate has kindled a wind of freedom that has engulfed millions of Europeans Iris Hesse / Ullstein Bild / Roger-Viollet Thanks : BEYOND BORDERS! @queenbucarest @pxpembassy #beyondborders #berlin @kulturprojekteberlin
