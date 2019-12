Estos son los gustos y exigencias de Blue Ivy Carter, la hija fashionista de Beyoncé

View this post on Instagram

At just 7 years of age, Blue Ivy Carter has won her first-ever music award. During the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards earlier this week, the eldest of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s three children took home the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award for her cooperation in the writing process of Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl.” All we can say is, the apple clearly doesn’t fall far from the tree. 📸: @gettyimages