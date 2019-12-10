Bill Cosby pierde apelación en caso de abuso sexual

View this post on Instagram

This news of the Superior Court denying Mr. Cosby’s appeal is appalling and disappointing, but it shows the level of corruption that resides in the Judicial System of Pennsylvania. These panel of judges never took the time to review the clear facts of Mr. Cosby’s appeal. Mr. Cosby’s appeal outlined the bias of Judge Steve T. O’Neill; showed that the jurists were tainted by juror #11 who stated, “Mr. Cosby is guilty, let’s not waste a lot of time and find him guilty;” showed that the 404(b) witnesses should have never being allowed to offer testimony in Mr. Cosby’s trial because they had “no” similar interests with Andrea Constand; and most importantly, Mr. Cosby’s deposition should have never been considered at the trial. It’s obvious that these judges’ minds were made up because they didn’t take the time to dissect Mr. Cosby’s appeal. We’re not shocked because it shows the world that this isn’t about justice, but this is a political scheme to destroy Mr. Cosby, however they will not stop us and we will prevail in the State Supreme Court. Mr. Cosby remains hopeful and he stands behind his innocence. #corruptjudgesinPennsylvania #politicalschemeagainstBillCosby #JusticeForBillCosby #FreeBillCosby #FarFromFinished