Bill Cosby pierde apelación en caso de abuso sexual
La corte desestima los alegatos del comediante quien pedía anular su condena
Un tribunal de Pensilvania, Estados Unidos, rechazó la apelación que presentó el actor Bill Cosby para librar la condena por abuso sexual que lo mantiene en prisión, un alegato basado en el que, según la defensa, cinco de las acusadoras no debieron testificar.
De acuerdo con información de NBC News, los abogados de Cosby argumentaron que los dichos de cinco mujeres víctimas del imputado eran “notablemente diferentes” a las de Andrea Constand, testimonio por el que se le juzgó.
Contrario a este argumento, un juez del condado de Montgomery aseguró en un documento posterior al juicio, que el testimonio de las cinco mujeres mostraba "similitudes escalofriantes" que apuntaban a un crimen "característico".
El cómico de 82 años cumple una condena, desde septiembre de 2018, de tres a 10 años en una prisión cercana a Filadelfia. Fue condenado por tres cargos de asalto agravado en contra de Constand, una exempleada de la Universidad de Temple, donde Cosby estudió.
La mujer aseguró que el artista la drogó y agredió sexualmente en su casa de los suburbios de Filadelfia, en enero de 2014. Al actor le queda todavía el recurso de apelar ante la Suprema Corte del estado.
