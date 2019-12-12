Hallan muerto en su casa a actor de la serie Outlander
Jack Burns era conocido como el nuevo Billy Elliot por su talento para el ballet.
Por razones que aún se desconocen, Jack Burns, de 14 años, fue localizado sin vida en su casa en Escocia, Reino Unido. El joven actor y bailarín alcanzó la fama por su participación en la serie Outlander.
En su breve, pero exitosa carrera frente a las cámaras, Jack formó parte de la serie One of Us, que originalmente fue llamada Retribution por Netflix. También protagonizó el thriller británico In Plain Sight, estrenada en 2016.
Burns se destacó además por su talento para el ballet, participó en varios programas de la BBC, donde siempre era calificado como el próximo Billy Elliot. A los nueve años, entró en la academia Glasgow Ballet School, una de las más populares de Reino Unido.
Fue hallado muerto el pasado 1 de diciembre y todavía las autoridades no han revelado las causas. Aunque las autoridades escocesas dijeron a Metro UK, que descarta una muerte violenta.
View this post on Instagram
IT IS WITH DEEP REGRET… that we are sharing this information with you today on our social media platforms. Last week, we emailed all of our current students’ parents and guardians with the terribly sad news about the passing of one of our exceptionally talented young students, Jack Burns and so many of you have got in touch to pass on your deepest sympathies and to enquire about the details of the funeral as well as asking if it is possible for you and/or your child to attend. Jack’s parents are very grateful for all your thoughts and prayers and have asked us to get in touch with you all regarding the funeral details. They have also expressed their wish for UKTheatreSchool to now post the information on our social media platforms so that everyone who wants to attend Jack's funeral has all of the necessary information. Please now feel free to share this information with anyone who may want to know the details in order to attend. Jack’s family have said that anyone who would like to attend his funeral is more than welcome. They have also mentioned that children and young people from Jack’s ballet schools will be wearing their youth group hoodies as a tribute to Jack and the groups that he loved to attend. Jack’s family have asked that if your child is attending, then it would be lovely to do similar and wear their UKTS hoodies in Jack’s honour. The funeral details are as follows: Thursday 12th December at 10am St Mary's Church 14 Patrick Street Greenock PA16 8NA . . COMPLIMENTARY BUS FROM UKTS: We are arranging for a coach to take current students from UKTheatreSchool to and from the funeral. Please check your email for details of this and follow the instruction to reserve your seat. We must receive notification by 3pm tomorrow (Tue 10 Dec). Please ensure to email only to request a seat on the bus. Unfortunately, we cannot accept any requests via social media. . . If you require any further info, please let us know as soon as possible. We truly hope you are coping with this very sad news and if you need anything, please get in touch.
Homenaje para el talentoso actor y bailarín
Jack Burns estaba rodeado de talento, pues su hermano, Rory Burns, también apareció en la serie Outlander entre 2014 y 2016. En esta serie participó como la versión joven de Roger Wakefield.
Su otra escuela de baile, la Academia Élite de Danza, emitió un comunicado por Facebook informando del homenaje programado para uno de sus más brillantes estudiantes.
It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post. Tragically as you know we lost our much loved student Jack Burns…
Posted by Elite Academy of Dance- Greenocks Royal Academy Classical Ballet School on Monday, December 9, 2019
“Desgraciadamente, como saben, perdimos a nuestro muy querido estudiante Jack Burns el domingo 1 de diciembre”, escribieron.
“Jack fue una inspiración para todos en Elite y tocó los corazones de todos los que tuvieron el placer de trabajar y bailar con él desde 2012. Nosotros y todos los familiares y amigos de Jack estamos completamente devastados, y sin palabras ni respuestas”.
Para hoy 12 de diciembre está previsto su funeral, a realizarse en la iglesia Santa María en Greencok.
Salma Hayek presume su amistad con Angelina Jolie y se dejan ver sin maquillaje
La mexicana compartió en Instagram una selfie con sus nuevos amigos junto a un tierno su mensaje.
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...