Kate Middleton luce aretes de perlas prestados por la Reina Isabel II

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry are serving a festive feast to thank those who are spending their Christmas helping others. 📷 Matt Porteous @mattporteous On A Berry Royal Christmas Mary Berry joins The Duchess of Cambridge behind the scenes at RHS Wisley to learn more about The Duchess’s commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children. The Duke of Cambridge and Mary Berry visit The Passage Charity to meet some of the 130,000 people helped by the charity’s resource centre, homelessness prevention projects and two innovative accommodation services. The Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry also visit The Brink, the UK’s first dry bar set up by Action on Addiction to meet the inspiring people whose lives have been changed by the help and support of the charity. A Berry Royal Christmas culminates in a Christmas party, hosted by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period. #ABerryRoyalChristmas | Monday 16th December | 8:30pm | @BBCOne ——— The Duchess is wearing an Alessandra Rich Polka-dot silk dress which is £1,455. She had a bow added to the neck of the dress.