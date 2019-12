"Smoky Gold" el tono de esta temporada al que se sumó Natalie Portman

View this post on Instagram

Today was a VERY IMPORTANT day for me. I read every single Babysitter’s Club book when I was a kid. Once when I was 9, I waited in line for 4 hours at my local bookstore to meet Ann M Martin. And today I got this in the mail from her. I feel so lucky that I grew up with books about girls who worked together, supported each other, were entrepreneurs, and who all had very different personalities. I still identify as a Kristy mixed with Stacey and a dash of Dawn. Which babysitter are you?