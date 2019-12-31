Hackean a actriz de Castle y publican sus fotos desnuda
Molly Quinn se une a lista de víctimas de este delito
La serie Castle fue una de la más exitosas y populares de la cadena ABC, la cual inició en 2009 y finalizó en 2015. Además de sus historia el elenco cautivó a los televidentes entre las que se encontraba Molly Quinn quien dio vida a Alexis Castle.
La actriz debutó en la serie y llamó la atención por su talento y belleza.
Recientemente Molly Quinn fue víctima del hackeo por lo que sus fotografías íntimas fueron publicadas en las redes sociales y varias páginas de contenido para adulto.
Hasta el momento Quinn no ha dicho nada al respecto.
