Hackean a actriz de Castle y publican sus fotos desnuda

As a survivor of sexual assault who chose not to immediately press charges, I feel incredibly grateful for women like Amanda Nguyen. Her work has helped me personally and has helped countless others as they deal with the effects of sexual trauma. I’ve joined @bumble to promote their new feature, “Moves Making Impact,” to spread the word about a few incredible women who are changing the world. Every time a woman makes the first move in the app, @bumble will make a donation to the cause and woman of your choice via @vitalvoices. I believe all of the women who are part of this progress are powerful beings who deserve our support! I’ve chosen to support Amanda’s Nguyen because I feel the direct impact of her work and am thankful for her honesty and bravery. Download Bumble and have your first moves make a difference. #bumblepartner #ad