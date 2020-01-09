"No me obligarán a jugar el juego que mató a mi madre”: La decisión de Meghan Markle y Harry

View this post on Instagram

😱I expected Harry and Meghan to make this decision, I was not surprised, but I confess that I was disappointed. In my opinion, this decision will make things a lot harder for them. Harry and Meghan have made a choice and I respect that, but I disagree and believe this decision will have negative impacts on the whole family and institution. We must remember that Harry is a favorite member of the Royal Family and leaving all attention, status and prestige will not be easy. I hope the couple can get out of all this as best they can. I wish wisdom to both of you. As a fan I was saddened by the announcement and realize that all fandon is devastated by the news. The #Megxit is growing more and more on Instagram and this is the most talked about subject on the internet.😱 ➡️Please respect my opinion and do not spread hate. I do not agree with the couple's decision, but I will by no means humiliate them and spread offensive words.⬅️ #Royal #RoyalFamily #RoyalStyle #RoyalWeddings #PrinceofWales #PrincessDiana #PrincessofWales #LadyDiana #Dianaspencer #FashionIcon #PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle #DuchessofSussex #DuchessofCambridge #PrincessEugenie #PrincessBeatrice #ArchieHarrison