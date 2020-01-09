"No me obligarán a jugar el juego que mató a mi madre”: La decisión de Meghan Markle y Harry
Las especulaciones se desataron tras el anuncio del matrimonio real, buscando las causas que los llevaron a cambiar sus destinos
La polémica decisión del príncipe Harry y de Meghan Markle de alejarse de sus obligaciones oficiales como miembros de la monarquía inglesa, es anunciada luego que la pareja real regresara de unas vacaciones de Canadá y del documental que publicara el canal británico ITV.
Es precisamente la presión diaria que lidiaba la pareja con los medios británicos al ser el foco mediático de reporteros, junto a las controvertidas relaciones con el resto de los miembros de la familia real, lo que pudo empujar la decisión del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle.
Pero como refiere el portal Hoy, semanas antes de celebrar la Navidad, en un documental que transmitió el canal de televisión inglés, se conocieron los problemas del matrimonio real para sortear el acoso de la prensa y la atención de los medios de comunicación.
“No me obligarán a jugar al juego que mató a mi madre”, dijo en ese programa de televisión el príncipe Harry, recordando que su madre, la princesa Diana de Gales, falleció en 1997 producto de un accidente cuando escapaba de unos paparazzi.
Se acaba la especulación: Meghan Markle y Harry se mudan a Canadá
Las especulaciones sobre la posibilidad de que el nieto de la Reina Isabell II y su esposa tomaran a los Estados Unidos como país para residir junto a su hijo Archie, terminaron cuando oficializaron a través de su cuenta de redes sociales que dividirán su estancia entre Canadá y Reino Unido.
El documental en cuestión, Meghan Markle tomó rumbos muy emotivos, al punto que la protagonista de la serie “Suits”, estuvo a punto de estallar en lágrimas ante las preguntas que hiciera el periodista.
Las declaraciones de la pareja, causaron malestar en el príncipe Guillermo, quien según fuentes del palacio de Buckingham, explotó en furia al ser testigo de las declaraciones de su hermano y su cuñada.
Recordamos que en octubre de 2019, Meghan Markle decidió tomar acciones legales contra el diario “Mail on Sunday”, por publicar una carta privada de esta e iniciar un campaña de noticias falsas sobre la ex actriz.
La contundencia de las declaraciones del príncipe Harry marcaron un precedente en la actuación de un miembro de la familia real contra los medios británicos.
“Llega un momento en el que lo único que puedes hacer es enfrentarte a estos comportamientos, porque destruyen a las personas y destruyen vidas", sentenció.
