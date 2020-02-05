¡John Cena quedó en el olvido! Nikki Bella presume de su embarazo junto a su prometido

View this post on Instagram

As we are about to step into a new decade I would love to share with you all my highlights in my professional career. From wrestling rings, to TV sets, to catwalks and to boardrooms. Looking back on my past decade as I constructed the next few posts (sorry for the spam Bella Army!) I feel so fortunate to have had an incredible decade. Let me tell you it wasn’t easy. It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears… still does… but it was worth it! I am beyond excited for the next decade to come. I know when 2030 comes around and if we are all still posting on IG my posts will be looking very different. Which is very exciting! Ready for a new chapter and journey! Ready for more barriers to break, no’s to turn into yes’s and negatives to turn into positives! Thank you Bella Army for the incredible decade! I couldn’t have accomplished as much as I did without all of you! Here are some highlights over the next few posts but know there was a lot of storylines, matches, PPV’s and other things that meant so much too even though they aren’t noted. I appreciate every single male and female WWE Superstar I have worked with, as well as everyone backstage that has helped put on an incredible show all year long with no breaks! Hoping everyone takes the time to reflect on your last decade and look forward to a new one to come. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 2010: Pro for the first ever all-female season three of NXT. Start our storyline with Daniel Bryan and Gail Kim. (Love is in the air! Lol) 2011: My first Battle Royal win and first time becoming a number one contender for the Divas Championship. Plus Heel Bellas had arrived! 2012: I defeated Beth Phoenix and won my first Divas Championship! 2013: Fractured my tibia. Total Divas Debut! Brie and I both won the Slammy for Diva of the Year!