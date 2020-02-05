¡John Cena quedó en el olvido! Nikki Bella presume de su embarazo junto a su prometido
Su gemela, Brie Bella, también está embarazada. Apenas se llevan una semana y media de diferencia.
A sus 36 años, Nikki Bella se convertirá en mamá por primera vez. Y lo hace de la mano de su compañera inseparable, su gemela Brie, quien también está embarazada. The Bella Twins anunciaron a sus fanáticos el mismo día que darían a luz con apenas semana y media de diferencia.
Nikki está feliz y así lo hace ver en sus redes sociales. La luchadora profesional retirada, modelo, empresaria y actriz estadounidense vive su mejor momento junto a su prometido, el bailarín Artem Chigvintsev.
La dos veces ganadora del WWE Divas Championship ya olvidó a John Cena, con quien tuvo una relación de seis años. Incluso se comprometieron en el ring, el 2 de abril de 2017, después de un combate por equipos mixtos en WrestleMania.
Cena es el pasado y ahora Nikki Bella da un paso más en su relación Chigvintsev. Artem fue su pareja en el reality show Dancing with the Stars; comenzaron a salir en enero de 2019 y se comprometieron en noviembre.
Una nueva etapa en la vida de Nikki Bella
La noticia de su embarazo fue una sorpresa. No lo planificó y mucho menos pensó que compartiría con su gemela Brie este momento único en la vida de toda mujer. Por ello, exhibe con orgullo su pancita junto a su prometido a través de sus redes sociales.
“Estaba en yoga y seguía teniendo la sensación de que tenía que hacerme una prueba de embarazo”, contó Nikki Bella a la revista People, en una entrevista junto a su hermana.
Confesó que creía tener “vibraciones gemelas” porque hace poco Brie le había anunciado que tendría su segundo hijo. Por ello, decidió hacerse la prueba sola, sin decirle nada Artem.
“Cuando regresé y decía que estaba embarazada, tuve que sentarme un segundo”, dijo a la publicación estadounidense.
Embarazo gemelo
Durante el reportaje, Nikki y Brie aseguraron que también experimentan los mismos síntomas. “Definitivamente nos hemos sentido mejor en nuestras vidas”, aseguró Brie.
Mientras que Nikki Bella reveló que sentir “resaca” todos los días. “No estoy llegando a mis horas felices habituales. No hay vino en mi vida. Es como tener una resaca. Creo que lo más difícil para mí es sentir esta resaca todos los días”, dijo.
Pero cuando se siente bien ir a Disney es un buen plan. Así vimos a The Bella Twins hace poco en día familiar junto a Birdie, la hija de 2 años de Brie y su esposo, el luchador profesional Daniel Bryan.
