¿Cuánto cuesta el boleto para asistir al Óscar?

#Repost @nytimes ・・・ Antonio Banderas is the Oscar's most talented newcomer. At 59, Antonio is a first-time nominee, the latest twist in a career that's been full of reinventions: After rising to fame in the 80s in sexy Spanish films like "Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!" Antonio moved to Hollywood to try his luck as an action hero ("The Mask of Zorro"), a big-screen singer ("Evita") and a fairy-tale cat ("Puss in Boots"). But it wasn't until a heart attack rescued him from a career that was going in circles and prompted a return to Spain, that he landed a role in "Pain and Glory" that would earn him an Oscar nomination. @ryanlowry took this photo.