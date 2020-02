Lanzan video de 'Redemption Song' a 75 años del natalicio de Bob Marley

View this post on Instagram

Journalist: Do you do any kind of exercise or meditation to build up stamina for a tour like this that requires this kind of endurance? Bob: “We exercise. We play soccer, football. Get a whole heap of exercise fe it. So really fe play a 90-minute soccer and we do an hour show, soccer is harder than the hour show (laughs).” #bobmarleyquotes 📷: Adrian Boot 🗒: Battersea Park, 1977 (before Exodus tour)