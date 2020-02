Plácido Domingo confiesa que sí fue un acosador sexual y pide perdón a todas las mujeres afectadas

View this post on Instagram

For a week now, I haven’t been able to organize my thoughts and feelings after visiting the Mariinsky theatre last Sunday. Verdi's music, a stunning story, a great, brilliant performance, and a surprisingly beautiful and harmonious production! Some magic was going on that Sunday on the stage of the new Mariinsky! The Overture of Verdi's Opera "Simon Boccanegra" began to sound in the silent hall. Both the Overture and the Opera itself seemed to me like a complex but perfect and harmonious prayer, as if I were sitting not in a theater hall, but at a Church service in a huge temple. Despite the eventful plot, intense political and love passions, this feeling of prayer did not leave me throughout the performance. It was a prayer for peace, for the return of people to eternal values: love, friendship, generosity, the ability to forgive, the ability to create without destruction. These thoughts are conveyed by the main character of the Opera-the Genoese Doge Simon Boccanegra, brilliantly embodied on the stage by the great Placido [email protected]_domingo At the very beginning of the Opera his character gains power at the moment when he loses everything that was dear to him and made sense to him. In fact, power is a burden for him. Boccanegra is a sailor, a corsair who came from the lower ranks of society, who knows the price of human life, who knows how ordinary people suffer from wars and political intrigues. Therefore, the numerous and endless conflicts between noble families of patricians and ordinary citizens (plebeians) cause him deep regret and pain. Simon's Aria "Plebeians! Patricia! People!" is another attempt to reconcile the warring parties, expresses the worldview of the main character and the very essence of the Opera. Fratricidi!!! Plebe! Patrizi! Popolo Dalla feroce storia! Erede sol dell'odio Dei Spinola e dei D'Oria, Mentre v'invita estatico Il regno ampio dei mari, Voi nei fraterni lari Vi lacerate il cuor. Piango su voi, sul placido Raggio del vostro clivo Là dove invan germoglia Il ramo dell'ulivo. Piango sulla mendace Festa dei vostri fior, E vo gridando: pace! E vo gridando: amor! Continued in comments ⏬