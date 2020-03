Nine Inch Nails lanzan dos nuevos álbumes por sorpresa

View this post on Instagram

With Teeth Definitive Edition and Bird Box/Null 09 Extended Album Available Now at NIN.com . At long last, the definitive version of With Teeth, meticulously prepared by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and NIN art director John Crawford. Remastered in 2019 on 180-gram vinyl, with lots of details attended to that you may never notice but we care about. . Also available: Bird Box/Null 09 Extended Link in bio. . Extended compositions and explorations created during the Bird Box scoring sessions from Academy Award ™ winners Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross. Over two hours of music in a 4xLP set pressed on 180 gram vinyl.