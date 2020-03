Bauhaus reprograma sus fechas en Ciudad de México

View this post on Instagram

BAUHAUS MEXICO CITY SHOWS RESCHEDULED The @bauhausthebandofficial Mexico City shows have been rescheduled by the promoters to August 12 and 13. Tickets for the previously scheduled April 28 show will be honored for August 12 and tickets for the previously scheduled April 29 show will be honored for August 13. Limited tickets available. Contact [email protected] if you have questions or issues regarding the rescheduled shows.