La mamá de Enrique Iglesias, Isabel Preysler es una hermosa socialité igual de famosa que la reina Letizia

View this post on Instagram

An example of an elegant curtsey . . A curtsy (also spelled curtsey in British English) is a traditional gesture of greeting, in which a girl or woman bends her knees while bowing her head. It is the female equivalent of male bowing or genuflecting in Western cultures. Traditionally, women and girls curtsy for those of senior social rank just as men and boys bow. In many European cultures it is traditional for women to curtsy in front of royalty. It may then be referred to as a court curtsy and is often especially deep and elaborate. During her coronation ceremony Queen Elizabeth II performed a curtsy, or rather a half-curtsy, half-neck bow to King Edward's Chair. — wikipedia.org . . . #Repost @royaltyandprotocol • • • • • • At the Royal Reception in honor of the President of Peru, the curtsey of the iconic Isabel Preysler ( @isabelpreysler )…. comme il faut 🤩🤩🤩 #royals #royalty #royaltyandprotocol #euroroyals #europeanroyalty #royalprotocol #curtseying #curtsey #curtsies #révérence #letiziaortiz #royalreception #royalpalace #isabelpreysler #casarealespañola #casareal #finishingschool #downtonabbeystyle #elegance #luxuryfashion #luxuryfashionlove #luxuryschool #luxurylife #etiquetteschool #luxurylifestyle #queenletizia