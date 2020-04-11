Meghan Markle muestra la falda plisada de tul más coqueta para estar elegantes

Meghan Markle ha sido una de las integrantes más rebeldes de la realeza británica, el alma gemela del príncipe Harry quien también es el más rebelde de su familia.
A la actriz de 38 años le costó adaptarse al estilo de vida de la Familia Real, lleno de normas y reglas a seguir, tanto de conducta como de vestimenta.
Meghan Markle radiante con una falda plisada de tul
Viniendo del mundo del espectáculo, pues Meghan Markle está acostumbrada a experimentar con la moda y su forma de vestir.
En un evento pasado, antes de entrar a la realeza, Meghan Markle llevó un look súper coqueto en el que la protagonista fue una falda plisada de tul, que la hacía lucir radiante.
Esta prenda la combinó con un top corto de rayas blancas y negras, de mangas largas, complementando todo con tacones nude y una bolsa blanca tipo sobre.
En cuanto al peinado, lució su clásico moño bajo con el que siempre se ve elegante.
Este estilo contrasta mucho con la vestimenta que adoptó una vez que ingresó a la realeza, usando sobrios vestidos, muy conservadores y dejando en el pasado las prendas reveladoras o sensuales.
En el último evento de la realeza al que asistieron los duques de Sussex antes de retirarse de la realeza, llevó este traje verde muy elegante, largo y con una capa.
El negro es uno de los tonos predilectos de Meghan Markle y llevó este traje en julio de 2019 para el estreno de la película Rey León en Londres.
Y hasta sus looks 'informales' para trabajar todos los días se transformó por este outfit casual de pantalón negro de vestir y camisa blanca, sencilla pero elegante.
