Este pantalón de cuero de Kim Kardashian es perfecto para presumir tus curvas

Celestial Skies is available now at @kkwbeauty! The 3 new 5-pan eyeshadow palettes are perfect for throwing into your bag for on the go and include the most gorgeous shades to create any day to evening look. Our brand new Lip Crayons available in 5 colors are moisturizing and give your lips a beautiful lacquer finish. To complete your look, we have also introduced brand new blush trios in both shimmer and matte finishes. I’m so proud of these new products and cannot wait to see all the looks you will be able to create with them! Shop #celestialskies now only at KKWBEAUTY.COM