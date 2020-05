Mira el antes y después del protagonista de Vikings, Alexander Ludwig

View this post on Instagram

HUGE Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive in the music weve been putting out here. “Let me be your whiskey” just hit 900k streams and that’s Huge for anyone especially in such a quick time. It’s lead to some amazing new developments which I’ll tell everyone about as soon as I can. But for now wanna thank everyone who’s been with us from the start THANK YOU Couldn’t have done it without you. Promise I am gonna grind as hard as i can to put out the best i can. Big love to you all. Special thanks to: @spotify @colleenjohnmarkswife #johnmarks @jon_loba @jojamie @saraknabeatwork @tullykennedy @kurtallison @jasonaldean @leeadamsbbr @soundslikenashville @bigdandbubba