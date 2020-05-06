VIDEO: Las primeras imágenes de Archie en su primer cumpleaños

El hijo de Harry y Meghan Markle, Archie cumplió su primer año de vida y aunque no se sabía cómo lo celebrarían, por fin se dio a conocer un video en el que se puede ver al pequeño en el día de su cumpleaños.
Toda la familia está celebrando su cumpleaños
Se trata de un video de la campaña de Save the Children, para recaudar fondos para los niños más vulnerables durante la pandemia por coronavirus. Por lo que en vez de fotografías, Meghan Markle optó por contar un cuento cargando al pequeño Archie, a quien se le veía desde hace cuatro meses en una fotografía donde Meghan y Harry despedían el 2019.
En el video se puede observar a Meghan con el libro "Duck, Rabbit" mientras Archie se muestra ansioso por abrirlo y pasar página por página.
"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis
Cabe destacar que la reina Isabel II no olvidó el cumpleaños de su bisnieto, a pesar de que Harry y Meghan abandonaron sus deberes en la realeza.
Archie nació el 6 de mayo de 2019 y ha conquistado el corazón de miles de personas, además cuenta con un gran parecido a su padre Harry.
