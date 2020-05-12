Jennifer Lopez muestra sus "gorditos" de la espalda y acaba con su imagen de bomba sexy
Llevaba un vestido ajustado
Con sus canciones, Jennifer Lopez marcó la historia de la música latina en todo el mundo. Demostró que una artista de origen latino puede ocupar los mayores puestos de éxito en la industria.
Y con su vestuario, ha sabido imponer tendencias en todo su público femenino, quienes siempre buscan verse tan hermosas y sensuales con J. Lo.
Jennifer Lopez impactó al mostrar los gorditos de la espalda
Tiene un estilo muy ecléctico, pudiendo ir vestida forrada de cristales a una MET Gala, o llevar un estilo más urbano y colorido en los diferentes programas de televisión en los que participa.
It’s the first Monday in May… and right about now is when we’d be heading to the carpet for the #MetGala. 💕 I wanted to celebrate today with a look back at some of my favorite moments. It’s always such a fun night in NY filled with beautiful exhibitions and performances ✨ I can’t wait until we can get together again when it’s safe to do so. Which of my #MetGala looks is your favorite? Tell me! #MetGalaMemories
Además, Jennifer Lopez impuso su figura curvy en la industria, dejando bastante claro que no necesitas ser talla cero para triunfar. Y también muestra que está bien si tenemos caderas anchas o muslos pronunciados.
En una foto rescatada por una cuenta de fans, Jennifer Lopez fue fotografiada de espalda y quedaron al descubierto los "gorditos" en esa zona, muy comunes en todas las mujeres.
Esto demuestra que Jennifer Lopez es una mujer real, auténtica y que también sufre problemas cotidianos como los "gorditos" en la espalda.
Y más allá del físico, Jennifer Lopez nos confirma en cada una de sus publicaciones que lo más importante es disfrutar tiempo de calidad con tu familia, tus seres queridos, lejos de las poses y trajes lujosos.
For me, #MothersDay is just another reminder of how amazing Jennifer is with our kids EVERY DAY. And that’s never been more apparent than during these last couple of months at home. 🌟❤️ . Watching her be a loving mom to all of our kids has been an experience I will never forget. This time at home has been challenging for so many. The hardships and uncertainty have changed how we all look at things as we search for a new normal. But in many ways it also has brought all of us closer together as families and that is a true blessing. I hope the same is true for all of you. . To Jen, and to all of the moms out there: Thank you. For the sacrifices you make for your children. For the love and support you give them today and every day of their lives. You are all rockstars. . #HappyMothersDay
Hace poco se fotografió saltando en un trampolín con un delicado vestido blanco y al natural, recordando a sus seguidores que nunca hay que perder la calma y las esperanzas en estos momentos difíciles por la pandemia.
In this time, when it’s so easy to get down and think of all the things going wrong and what we don’t have and don’t know the answers to… I make it a habit to say three things I’m grateful for as soon as I open my eyes and then at night when I’m lying in bed I list three good things out loud that happened that day. Could be anything… and I try to change them so they are not the same everyday. Stay positive and stay safe. 🙏🏽 Love you and miss you all… together we will soon be ❤️
