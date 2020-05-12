Jennifer Lopez muestra sus "gorditos" de la espalda y acaba con su imagen de bomba sexy

View this post on Instagram

It’s the first Monday in May… and right about now is when we’d be heading to the carpet for the #MetGala. 💕 I wanted to celebrate today with a look back at some of my favorite moments. It’s always such a fun night in NY filled with beautiful exhibitions and performances ✨ I can’t wait until we can get together again when it’s safe to do so. Which of my #MetGala looks is your favorite? Tell me! #MetGalaMemories