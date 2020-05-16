Kate Middleton escandalizó con este atrevido escote a toda la monarquía británica

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess and the @NationalPortraitGallery are inviting the people of the UK to submit a #HoldStill2020 photographic portrait, which you have taken during these extraordinary times. The project focuses on three core themes: Helpers and Heroes. Your New Normal. Acts of Kindness. One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August. Submit your images through the link in bio to enter and share your portraits on Instagram by tagging @KensingtonRoyal #HoldStill2020 to be in with a chance to be featured on our channel throughout the project. #StayAtHome