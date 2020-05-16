Kate Middleton escandalizó con este atrevido escote a toda la monarquía británica
Impactó a sus seguidores
Kate Middleton no siempre ha formado parte de la realeza y tuvo una vida anterior bastante normal, como la de cualquier chica joven experimentando y viviendo. Estudiaba en la universidad, iba a fiestas y usaba atuendos muy alejados de su imagen como duquesa que adquirió después de casarse con el príncipe William en 2011.
Aunque ahora siempre lleve vestidos muy tapados y conservadores, hubo una época en su vida más joven en la que mostraba mucha piel y llevaba vestidos más reveladores que los actuales.
Kate Middleton sin maquillaje ni cirugías muestra uno de los rostros más elegantes de la realeza
Es hermosa mostrándose al natural
El vestido escotado de Kate Middleton
Como este traje verde que usó una fiesta con sus amigas que causó sensación entre los admiradores de la duquesa. El traje tenía un escote en el área del pecho y tenía dos tiras que se anudaban a su cuello, dejando su espalda al descubierto.
El cabello lo llevaba suelto, con un estilo muy similar al que lleva ahora que es la duquesa de Cambridge: peinado hacia un lado y con muchas ondas hacia las puntas, dándole mucho movimiento a la melena.
Esta imagen del pasado dista mucho de la que actualmente muestra Kate Middleton: durante una reciente aparición por videollamada mostró un look sencillo usando una blusa amarilla floreada, de cuello redondo, con su cabello suelto, ligeramente más corto y con ondas.

The Duchess and the @NationalPortraitGallery are inviting the people of the UK to submit a #HoldStill2020 photographic portrait, which you have taken during these extraordinary times. The project focuses on three core themes: Helpers and Heroes. Your New Normal. Acts of Kindness. One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August. Submit your images through the link in bio to enter and share your portraits on Instagram by tagging @KensingtonRoyal #HoldStill2020 to be in with a chance to be featured on our channel throughout the project. #StayAtHome
En otra imagen compartida por el Palacio de Kensington en Instagram, el día del cumpleaños de la Reina Isabel, cero escotes tampoco. Kate Middleton llevó un vestido largo, de cuello alto y con mangas largas, evitando mostrar la menor cantidad de piel posible.
Aunque la sobriedad no es sinónimo de simpleza: aunque los trajes de Kate Middleton siempre suelan ser muy cubiertos, de vez en cuando incorpora transparencias y cristales, que le dan mucha más vistosidad a sus atuendos en los eventos oficiales de la realeza.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark today’s UK-Africa 🇬🇧🌍 Investment Summit. At the reception The Duke spoke of his love of Africa, saying: • “The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. • It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. • And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee.” • Today’s Summit brought together Heads of State and Government and senior representatives from African countries, key multilateral agencies and high-profile UK and African businesses to demonstrate the strength of the relationship between the UK and Africa. Earlier in the day The Duke held audiences with President @nakufoaddo 🇬🇭 of Ghana and President @PaulKagame 🇷🇼 of Rwanda at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess were joined at this evening's reception by The Princess Royal and The Earl and Countess of Wessex. The Countess was also celebrating her birthday today — Happy Birthday! Take a look at our Story 📱 to see more from behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace. Photos 📷 by Kensington Palace. #InvestinAfrica
