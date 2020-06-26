Meghan Markle derrocha sensualidad en leggings y mini top haciendo yoga
Esta vestimenta jamás la habría aceptado la reina Isabel
Meghan Markle prácticamente se liberó después de retirarse de la realeza británica junto a su esposo, el príncipe Harry. Ambos se casaron en 2018 en una ceremonia histórica, y aunque parecían ajustarse bien a su vida dentro de la monarquía como esposos, la prensa los asedió intensamente, publicando historias muy íntimas de la actriz y todo se intensificó con el nacimiento de su hijo Archie en 2019.
Ante esto, y por el deseo de llevar una vida más privada y tranquila, ambos tomaron la decisión de dar un paso atrás dentro de la monarquía y retirarse a vivir fuera del Reino Unido, lejos de la prensa y la exagerada atención mediática que recibían, invadiendo su privacidad.
Meghan Markle y su cuerpazo haciendo yoga
Desde abril, los duques de Sussex viven una realidad mucho más relajada en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, y varias veces han sido captados en la calle haciendo diligencias o colaborando en causas humanitarias. La vestimenta de los dos se transformó totalmente, pasando de los vestidos elegantes y trajes, a pantalones de mezclilla y playeras informales.
View this post on Instagram
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Y parte de esa vida sencilla rescataron los seguidores de Meghan Markle, al recordar la época en la que hacía yoga. En la imagen sale con una amiga haciendo una complicada pose de yoga, que muestra su resistencia y elasticidad en esta disciplina. Se muestra usando un leggings negro y un mini top verde oliva.
View this post on Instagram
Meghanmarkle ❤️ . . . . . M. . . . . . . . . #meghanmarkle #meghanandharry #meghanmarkle #meghanmarkle #royalfamily #royal #sussex #sussexroyal #london #milano #almanya #holland #paris #france #espresso #newyork #new #italiangirl #italy #nadiabekour #turkey #instagram #love #photooftheday #photo #loveislove
La chamarra de cuero con cristales de Meghan Markle que rompe con las reglas de la realeza
La duquesa de Sussex siempre imponiendo tendencias
Los escotes en el pecho están totalmente prohibidos dentro de la monarquía británica, pero en su vida previa a la realeza, era común que Meghan Markle posara en sesiones de fotos de revistas y campañas publicitarias, en los que lucía atuendos coquetos como el de la imagen, compuesto por un maxi blazer sin blusa, con pantalón floreado.
View this post on Instagram
Meghanmarkle ❤️🌹💜 . . . . . . . . . . . .. .. . #meghanmarkle #meghanmarkle #meghanmarkle #meghanfox #harrystyles #harry #meghan #royal #royalfamily #sussexroyal #sussex #london #milano #almanya #holland #newyork #new #españa #turkey #italiangirl #italy #roma #paris #paris #france #france
Te recomendamos en video
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...