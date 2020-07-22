Emma Watson infarta con una atrevida foto en traje de baño negro
La actriz tiene millones de fanáticos en el mundo entero
Luego de darse a conocer como la sabelotodo Hermione Granger en las películas de Harry Potter, Emma Waton saltó al estrellato internacional. Con millones de fanáticos que se mueren por ella en todo el mundo, la actriz es una de las más cotizadas de la industria.
Emma Watson responde a J.K. Rowling tras comentarios sobre mujeres trans
La actriz publicó una serie de tuits en los que reafirma su amor y respeto a las mujeres trans
Después de terminar su trabajo en la saga del niño mago, Emma continúo actuando pero también dedicó gran parte de su tiempo a la causa de la mujer, trabajando en varios países, acompañada de la ONU y otros organismos internacionales, por hacer valer los derechos de la mujer.
View this post on Instagram
🆘 With the awareness generated by #metoo, there is an increased demand for support services as more people are emboldened to name what happened to them.❣️Rape Crisis Centres❣️offer much-needed support to people who have been assaulted across England and Wales (@rapecrisisew), but demand way outstrips supply.❗️This time last year, there were 6,355 survivors on Rape Crisis waiting lists and these can be as long as 14 months.‼️ This means that if a survivor calls to look for support they may be turned away… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⌛️💷 Successive UK governments have failed to fund life-saving services. There are just 44 Rape Crisis Centres in England and Wales. 🎯 But the Istanbul Convention (which our Government will soon ratify) sets out a minimum provision of support for victims of rape which would require that there be 150 Rape Crisis Centres in England and Wales. 🚨 It’s simply unacceptable that a country like mine falls so far short of the minimum standards set across Europe. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📋❤️✍🏻 So on #IWD2019, I encourage you to sign Fern’s petition 👆🏻LINK IN BIO👆🏻and demand that Theresa May guarantees sustained 💰 funding for rape crisis support services, 💌 so the survivors of sexual violence can access the support they need. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🔗📋✍🏻 tinyurl.com/FernsPetition ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💪🏻👩🏼 These are the words of 25-year-old Fern Champion, who was raped in 2016 and has launched a petition 💌 asking the Prime Minister to ensure that specialist rape counselling support is always available for everyone who seeks it: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🤲🏻 💔 “By not adequately funding support services this Government is telling survivors that their recovery does not matter and by extension that they do not matter. When you have been raped, the vital, life-saving counselling should just be there when you need it.” 🙌🏻❤️👏🏻 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ☎️ RAPE CRISIS NATIONAL HELPLINE: 0808 802 9999 (rapecrisis.org.uk)
Está acostumbrada a lucir muy elegante en la alfombra roja, también en todos los eventos a los que asiste, por lo que verla en atuendos sexys resulta algo extraño para sus seguidores. Una foto, compartida por la cuenta @emma.watsonloveclub, enloqueció al público.
Emma Watson luce su figura en un elegante traje de baño
Emma Watson aparece muy sexy y elegante en un sobrio traje de baño enterizo, luciendo todas sus curvas naturales. En la imagen, la cual fue tomada por una amiga en lo que parece ser su habitación, sale sin maquillaje y con su cabello corto, en un bob.
En la actualidad, Emma está enfocada en varios proyectos humanitarios. Fue noticia cuando criticó fuertemente a J. K. Rowling luego de los polémicos comentarios de la autora sobre las mujeres transexuales. A la actriz se le unieron Daniel Radclife (Harry) y Rupert Grim (Ron) con críticas iguales.
Te recomendamos en video
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...