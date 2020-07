Festival de Venecia 2020: los mexicanos que competirán en esta edición

View this post on Instagram

The lovely, funny and very talented Yulene Olaizola is a Mexican director who is here at this year's L'Atelier with her screenplay 'Tragic Jungle'. The film is a thriller set in the tropical region along the Mexico / Belize border that they will begin shooting in October. Look for it at a festival near you. – Wednesday, May 16, 2018 @ 5:15 CEST