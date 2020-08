Kate Middleton muestra su encanto con pantalón a la cintura ajustado, camisa celeste y chaleco marrón

View this post on Instagram

"The Queen isn't a fan of wedged shoes," a source once told Vanity Fair. She really doesn't like them and it's well known among the women in the family." Kate Middleton can’t get enough of her #Wedge Shoes. She pairs them with her many #skinnyjeans , casual dresses, suits and has worn the all over Queen’s court. Are you a fan of the “Wedge”? #KateMiddletonStyle #WedgeShoes