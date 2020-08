Así fue el homenaje a Selena Quintanilla que cautivó a todos en Premios Juventud

View this post on Instagram

LOVE THESE GIRLS!! It was an honor paying tribute to my HERO, Selena, tonight with these AMAZING women!! She is why I am here, why I chose to go after my dreams. REINAS! 👑 @nattinatasha @dannapaola @greeicy1 💜 & an emotional, gorgeous intro from the stunning @karolg ❤️ Thank you @Abquintanilla3 for the wonderful honor of working with you and your immeasurable talent! And the gift of honoring your beautiful sister. 🙏🏽 Thank you @jessbenitez7 for your incredible, special friendship & belief, and thank you my dear @anibalmarrero for the amazing blessing of your vision, love and talent! SIEMPRE SELENA💜💜💜💜💜 @premiosjuventud @univision