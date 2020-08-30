Ellos fueron los triunfadores de los MTV VMAs 2020

La pandemia no impidió que se llevaran a cabo los MTV VMAs 2020, en un inicio la gala se realizaría en el Barclays Center en Brooklyn, sin embargo, para evitar la propagación del coronavirus la ceremonia se realizó en distintas locaciones de Nueva York: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, el Bronx y Staten Island; incluso otras partes del mundo, como Corea del Sur, desde donde se enlazó una de las agrupaciones más importantes en la actualidad, BTS.

Keke Palmer fue conductora del evento, que este año tuvo dos nuevas categorías: Mejor video musical desde casa y Mejor rendimiento de la cuarentena.

Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga lideraban con nueve candidaturas, entre las que se incluye las de mejor vídeo del año y mejor canción del año por Rain on me. Tras ellas, Billie Eilish y The Weeknd, con seis nominaciones, completan el podio de los aspirantes a uno de los eventos más importantes del año.

VIDEO DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO PUSH

Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records

Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records

Tate McRae – RCA Records

YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records

MEJOR VIDEO POP

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

MEJOR VIDEO HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack

MEJOR VIDEO ROCK

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records

Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records

The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records



MEJOR VIDEO ALTERNATIVO

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

MEJOR VIDEO LATINO

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin

MEJOR VIDEO R&B

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

MEJOR VIDEO K-POP

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

MEJOR VIDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVO

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records

MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL CASERO

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN CUARENTENA

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

MEJOR BANDA DE K-POP

BTS

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Taylor Swift- The man