Este es el actor que no quiere participar en la serie streaming de El Señor de los Anillos

Today‘s Topic: THE LAST ALLIANCE. 1/3: In the Lord of the Rings book, the Last Alliance of Elves and Men against Sauron at the end of the Second Age was co-led by Aragorn‘s ancestor Elendil and the High King of the Elves, Gil-Galad. Gil-Galad, played by Australian-born actor Mark Ferguson, appears in the Fellowship of the Rings movie, too. He‘s the Elf who rather orgasmically spears an orc in close-up, which is a reference to his legendary weapon, the spear Aiglos. The script originally also included a sequence (straight out of Tolkien) where Sauron and Gil-Galad duel, and Sauron seizes Gil-Galad by the throat when the High King falls. The heat from Sauron‘s hand causes Gil-Galad to burst into flames and combust. I have seen conflicting reports whether the scene was ever filmed at all. At any rate, it obviously didn‘t make the final cut. Gil-Galad got rather shunted to the side in favour of focussing on Elendil and Isildur‘s fate, and Hugo Weaving‘s Elrond came to represent the Elves, rather than Gil-Galad. What do you think – good decision or bad decision? #lotrcast #lordoftherings #lotr #lordoftheringsmovie #lotrmovie #jrrtolkien #tolkien #middleearth #lotrtrivia #lotrmovietrivia #lastalliance #fellowshipofthering #fotr #gilgalad #markferguson #hugoweaving #elves #aiglos