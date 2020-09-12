Este es el actor que no quiere participar en la serie streaming de El Señor de los Anillos
Aquí te contamos qué personaje no contempla regresar al set de grabación de esta historia que se estrenará en Amazon Prime.
La nueva entrega de El Señor de los Anillo que se estrenará por Amazon Prime sigue generando expectativas y algunas polémicas entre parte del elenco original que, en varias oportunidades, han cuestionado esta historia que los lleva a sus orígenes, en la que muchos no tendría ni siquiera participación debido al orden cronológico que se tomó para desarrollarla. De ahí que el actor Hugo Weaving que interpretó a Elrond en la gran pantalla decidió no formar parte de este proyecto.
Hugo Weaving no quiere participar en la serie de El Señor de los Anillos
Weaving asegura que no se siente preparado para regresar al set de grabación con este personaje. A su criterio ya dio lo suficiente como para seguir dando extensión al elfo Elrond y de forma tajante aseguró en una entrevista ofrecida a Variety que: "“Ni hablar, absolutamente no. Ya di suficiente. Me encantó estar en Nueva Zelanda con toda esa gente maravillosa, y era como volver a la familia, pero en realidad, para ser honesto, creo que todos tuvimos más que suficiente de aquella experiencia".
View this post on Instagram
Today‘s Topic: THE LAST ALLIANCE. 1/3: In the Lord of the Rings book, the Last Alliance of Elves and Men against Sauron at the end of the Second Age was co-led by Aragorn‘s ancestor Elendil and the High King of the Elves, Gil-Galad. Gil-Galad, played by Australian-born actor Mark Ferguson, appears in the Fellowship of the Rings movie, too. He‘s the Elf who rather orgasmically spears an orc in close-up, which is a reference to his legendary weapon, the spear Aiglos. The script originally also included a sequence (straight out of Tolkien) where Sauron and Gil-Galad duel, and Sauron seizes Gil-Galad by the throat when the High King falls. The heat from Sauron‘s hand causes Gil-Galad to burst into flames and combust. I have seen conflicting reports whether the scene was ever filmed at all. At any rate, it obviously didn‘t make the final cut. Gil-Galad got rather shunted to the side in favour of focussing on Elendil and Isildur‘s fate, and Hugo Weaving‘s Elrond came to represent the Elves, rather than Gil-Galad. What do you think – good decision or bad decision? #lotrcast #lordoftherings #lotr #lordoftheringsmovie #lotrmovie #jrrtolkien #tolkien #middleearth #lotrtrivia #lotrmovietrivia #lastalliance #fellowshipofthering #fotr #gilgalad #markferguson #hugoweaving #elves #aiglos
Sin embargo, sí se mostró abierto a la posibilidad de retomar el personaje del agente Smith en Matrix que tendrá su cuarta parte este 2020. "Matrix podría pasar, pero El señor de los anillos no, definitivamente no", añadió.
View this post on Instagram
#tbt mais do que especial, com uma das franquias mais amadas do público. . Matrix revolucionou a indústria do cinema com seus conceitos, efeitos e filosofias acima da média. . Parte desse sucesso também é devido à sua dupla de protagonistas, Neo e Agente Smith, Keanu Reeves e Hugo Weaving, respectivamente, que no ensaio da coreografia de um duelo, mais parecem duas crianças fanfarronas. . A ansiedade pelo quarto filme só cresce ao rever estes momentos. . Créditos de 🎥 @whatisthematrix . #matrix #keanureeves #hugoweaving #neo #agentesmith #bem #mal #ficcaocientifica #ação #aventura #cinema #wbpictures #duelo #luta #combate #throwbackthursday #throwback
A esta declaración se suma la del también actor y figura principal de esta historia Elijah Wood quien aún no tiene seguridad si participará, ya que solo lo haría si su personaje Frodo tiene una justificación o participación lógica en esta nueva versión creada por J.D. Payne y Patrick McKay.
𝕰𝖑𝖗𝖔𝖓𝖉 𝖍𝖆𝖑𝖋-𝖊𝖑𝖛𝖊𝖓 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑏𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑟 𝑜𝑓 𝑉𝑖𝑙𝑦𝑎
𝕰𝖑𝖗𝖔𝖓𝖉 𝖍𝖆𝖑𝖋-𝖊𝖑𝖛𝖊𝖓 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑏𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑟 𝑜𝑓 𝑉𝑖𝑙𝑦𝑎 #lotr #hobbit #lordoftherings #tolkien #middleearth #jrrtolkien #lotrcollection #lotrcollector #weta #wetaworkshop #thelordoftherings #thefellowshipofthering #thetwotowers #thereturnoftheking #fantasy #elseñordelosanillos #YüzüklerinEfendisi #senhordosaneis #herrderringe #ilsignoredeglianelli #leseigneurdesanneaux #tolkiencollection #tolkienite #elrond #rivendell #hugoweaving #statuecollection #statue #collection #battleofthefivearmies
