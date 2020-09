Kendall Jenner en precioso top tejido de malla cruzada saca sus dotes de supermodelo

View this post on Instagram

It’s live now!!! My favorite makeup ever. We worked so hard on this collab, can’t wait for you guys to enjoy it! Kylie and I will be donating a portion of the sales from our @kyliecosmetics collaboration to the Marsha P Johnson Institute, an amazing organization that protects and defends the human rights of black transgender people. @mpjinstitute was created in response to the murders of black trans women and women of color, to elevate, support, and nourish the voices of black trans people. We are so proud to be supporting their mission, and thank the team for their work! Find out more at MarshaP.org