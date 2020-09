Jennifer Lopez en mini falda ajustada y blusa de transparencias y rayas verticales enamora a sus fans

View this post on Instagram

🌟Based on New York magazine's 2015 article "The Hustlers at Scores", this amazing film was, is and will be forever in my heart for the magnificent way it was portrayed, and the work behind my queen had to put into it in order to play such a character: Ramona💥. Women empowerment and greed at its finest. It grossed $157.6 million worldwide and received positive reviews from critics, nominations and awards with my girl @jlo performance earning praise🤧♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ I STAN A LEGEND⚡️ 🎥 Hustlers 🍿 @egt239 @lorenescafaria 🗓 September 13, 2019✨ ———————————————- 🌟ONE FOR THE BOOKS baby! 2️⃣