Reina Letizia es toda una Barbie con falda tubo, top rosa neón y coqueto cinturón de plata

Millenium pink The Millennial Pink is the name given to a palette of pink colors that was popular in fashion, design and fooding circles around the beginning of 2016 Queen Letizia of Spain welcomed Argentina's First Lady Juliana Awada in Madrid, and the pair looked straight out of a spread in a high-fashion magazine in their matching head-to-toe soft pink looks. Is it a coincidence ? Queen Letizia wore a two-piece skirt suit cinched at the waist with a skinny belt and a white lace top, and Juliana wore a matching lace dress and a coat featuring fur (faux, we hope) around the neckline. Even their hairstyles (chignons, of course) were similar Letizia also wore this suit on other events Pink is so gorgeous Sources from popsugar.com