Desde “María, la del barrio” hasta "Silvia Pinal, frente a ti”, Itatí Cantoral recuerda experiencias de sus telenovelas

View this post on Instagram

MUSE MONDAY🦄 The one and only Soraya Montenegro of the iconic Mexican telenovela "Maria la del Barrio." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🦄⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Soraya is easily one of the most memorable villains that came out of the Mexican golden era of 90s soaps (I'm looking at chu Gaby Spanic from "La Usurpadora").⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🦄⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ What makes Soraya so memorable and gif/meme-worthy are the over the top facial expressions she served on the daily. In true novela fashion, Soraya's scenes often featured ridiculous melodramatic scenarios in which she was always plotting and scheming to get her way.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🦄⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Even if you're not familiar with Soraya or "Maria la del Barrio", chances are you've come across one of her memes which usually say things like "Laughs in Spanish" or "Judges you in Spanish".⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🦄⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We love the Soraya internet phenomenon because it reminds us of growing up in Mexico watching highly dramtic and unrealistic soap operas, but also because Latinx pop culture is extra fun 🦄