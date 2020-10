Meghan Markle cautiva con mini falda de mezclilla, top rosa y maxi abrigo de piel de cordero

View this post on Instagram

3 years ago, on September 25th 2017, Meghan and Harry made their first public appearance together as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto ❤️ “The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart.” 🥰✨ • • • • • • • *We do not own the images posted. All credits to the owner. #meghanmarklesource #meghan #meghanmarkle #meghanandharry #archieharrison #style #dukeofsussex #princeharry #duchessofsussex #sussex #inspiration #incredible #amazing #fashion #hairstyles #hairinspo #dukeandduchessofsussex #fashioninspo #instaworthy #styleinspo #meghan #harry #instagram