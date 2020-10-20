Conoce al 'chef más guapo del mundo', que estará en la nueva temporada de MasterChef México

Franco Noriega anunció en sus redes sociales que estará en el reality show

Por Viviana Ortiz

El próximo 30 de octubre comenzará la nueva temporada de MasterChef México, que contará con Betty Vázquez, Adrian Herrera y José Ramón Castillo como jueces. El gran ausente es Benito Molina, sin embargo la producción llenará la pantalla con Franco Noriega, quien es conocido como el 'chef más guapo del mundo'.

Noriega es de Perú y como modelo ha trabajado para  Hugo Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein y Louis Vuitton.


En 2012 fue nombrado director creativo de la cadena de tiendas Macy's en Estados Unidos.  Y años después, en 2015 estudió en a la International Culinary Center en 2015, y posteriormente fundó el restaurante bar Baby Brasa, en la zona de West Village en Nueva York.

Fue el mismo Franco quien anunció su participación en MasterChef México, lo hizo a través de redes sociales, donde escribió: "This edition of Master Chef Mexico @masterchefmx is spicier than ever! Be ready to be judged by me!!! Preparado Mexico voy con todo!!!".

 

Aún no se sabe si sólo tendrá una aparición o quedará de fijo en el reality show.

Franco tiene 31 años, su especialidad es la comida saludable y orgánica. Además, en su canal de YouTube comparte algunas de sus recetas bajas en calorías, a su vez que presume su estilizada figura. Ha participado en The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show y Live with Kelly and Ryanm según se puede ver en sitio web. De hecho en 2017 estuvo en el matutino Sale el sol.

