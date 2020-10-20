Conoce al 'chef más guapo del mundo', que estará en la nueva temporada de MasterChef México

View this post on Instagram

Key points for the perfect suit: – Having the right size is key 🔑 If you don't know your size, ask a tailor in a store, they are willing to help you. And you don't have to pay for it. – Less is more. Forget about wanting to call attention with clothes. The one who has to get the attention is you 👊🏼. – Don't let logos take the credit, make sure your face does 😉 – A great tip… try to contrast the color of your suit with the color of your hair and skin. This will make you stand out! Apply these tips and be the best version of yourself. . . . 📸 @mattdoylephoto #Suit #tailor #tailoring #wine #mensfashion #gq