Kim Kardashian impacta con línea de lencería 'velvet' para todas las tallas
Kim Kardashian celebró su cumpleaños número 40 el pasado 21 de octubre
Kim Kardashian es una de las empresarias y socialités más famosas del mundo, quien gracias a sus colecciones de maquillaje y ropa ha logrado conformar un imperio al igual que sus hermanas, quienes también tienen sus propias líneas de prendas de vestir y artículos de belleza. Pero en esta ocasión, Kim Kardashian causó furor al dar a conocer parte de su línea de lencería en terciopelo para todo tipo de tallas.
Por medio de su cuenta de Facebook, Kim Kardashian dio a conocer algunos prendas de esta colección que cuenta con tallas desde la XXS a la XXXXL.
"Lujosa e íntima, hecha en suave y estirable terciopelo que abraza tus curvas. Compra ahora en 4 colores y en tallas XXS-4 X en SKIMS. Compra y disfruta del envío gratuito en pedidos nacionales (Estados Unidos)", publicó Kim Kardashian. Desde los primeros minutos de su publicación, esta línea ha causado reacciones entre las seguidoras de Kim Kardashian, quienes afirman que definitivamente comprarían una de estas prendas.
"Absolutamente amo estos cuerpos realmente hermosos. Las personas pueden tener una buena idea de cómo se verán sus prendas". "¡Se ven impresionantes en todas estas hermosas mujeres! Ojalá tuviera más curvas. ¡Me encantaría pedir las 2 piezas! Estás haciendo cosas increíbles. ¡Te amo!". "Es bueno ver cómo se ve un producto en un modelo de talla grande, juego limpio para hacer esto, espero que otros lugares sigan el ejemplo", fueron algunos de los comentarios que recibió Kim Kardashian.
Cabe destacar que el pasado 21 de octubre, Kim Kardashian cumplió 40 años de edad y lo festejó a lado de sus hermanas, su esposo Kanye West y sus hijos.
View this post on Instagram
All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes ✨ Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle.
