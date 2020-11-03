Aislinn Derbez muestra su radical cambio de look y luce hermosa
La actriz luce fresca y juvenil, quizás lista para un nuevo amor
Aislinn Derbez ha sido noticia durante estos últimos meses luego de que anunciara su separación de Mauricio Ochmann. La actriz de 'La Casa de las Flores' lleva ya seis meses distanciada de su futuro ex esposo, a pesar de que han mantenido una relación amistosa por el bien de su hija Kailani.
Para dejar atrás tantas cosas malas, Aislinn decidió darse un nuevo look el cual refrescó su rostro y le trajo de nuevo la tan deseada juventud, puede que preparándose para dejar entrar un nuevo amor en su vida.
¡¿Qué creen?! Este año decidimos volver a sacar mi abrigo favorito que diseñé en colaboración con @merkaba.abrigos 😱😍 Si les gusta entren a la página web de @merkaba.abrigos (se las dejo en mis stories). Una pieza hecha en méxico, única, de la mejor calidad y súper original para este otoño/invierno! 😉🥰 En la foto estoy usando talla 28/XS Envíos a TODO el mundo!! 🌎 (edición limitada y por tiempo limitado!) 📸by @henryjimenz
Aislinn Derbez muestra su radical cambio de look y le llueven halagos "te ves más joven que tus hermanos"
"Hace años no me cortaba el pelo en capas" escribió en una historia de Instagram junto a la imagen donde aparece con su nuevo look: una cabellera lacia y por debajo de los hombros, con hermosas capas que le dan un efecto de movilidad.
En los comentarios de un post de Instagram hecho por la cuenta Show_News, no faltaron los halagos para Aislinn Derbez, algunos escribiendo "Te vez muy lında.. Y por la pıel pareces menor que Vadhir y José Eduardo. Eso que les llevas como 5 anos pero pareces menor" y "Si si me late mucho aunque también lacio con fleco estilo años 60s".
Este cambio puede deberse a su nuevo amor. Han reportado que un hombre llamado Jesh de Rox es el nuevo amor de Aislinn, luego de que le dedicara un tierno mensaje en su cuenta Instagram al lado de una foto de la actriz.
A través de su cuenta de TikTok, el actor y productor Eugenio Derbez se vengó de su hija, luego de que ésta lo exhibiera dormido
"La primera mujer de la que recuerdo que me enamoré me miró como si fuera lo único que había visto en su vida. o al menos, el único que importaba”, escribió Jesh.
the first woman i remember falling in love with looked at me like i was the only thing she had ever seen. or at least, the only one that mattered. i learned later that she looked at a great many things that way. you can imagine i wasn’t happy to find this out. i quickly learned to become jealous of flowers, of ex’s, of the hours she was asleep & other equally ridiculous things. but of course this was before all that. what i knew is that she looked at me that way & that i didn’t know how to look at me that way. & that i wanted to. bad. i think a lot of what we end up calling love starts that way – wanting something. & there’s a problem with that. several, really. to love someone is to respect their free will. that’s the clearest definition of love i have at this point, a few decades into the study of it. & wanting something for or from someone is pretty much the opposite of that. at this point you might want to assure me that you only want ‘the best’ for them. & maybe that’s true. maybe. but it’s still wanting. i was crazy about her. that’s probably more accurate than saying i loved her. looking back, i don’t think i saw her very well at all. when i told her i loved her (which i did often) i think part of what i meant was ‘please keep looking at me like that’. i knew there was something profound & important about that look. & i wasn’t wrong. it’s just that i was asking the wrong person to do it. & here you might say: ok, i get it. i have to learn to love myself, blah-blah, etc, etc. whatever that means. but there’s something really important about being able to get to the heart of this. it took me a really long time to learn how to see it & it’s worth using your head, even as a blunt instrument, to smash through the many layers of cliche and platitude that obscure it: i’ve noticed that the only thing a person can ever really be loved for is for being themselves. whatever other attention we receive for doing & being things others want us to be isn’t love. it’s something else. (continued in comments)
Luego siguió diciendo "Más tarde supe que ella veía muchas cosas de esa manera… Rápidamente aprendí a ponerme celoso de las flores, de los ex, de las horas en que dormía y otras cosas igualmente ridículas. Pero, por supuesto, esto fue antes de todo eso. Lo que sabía es que ella me miraba de esa manera y que yo no sabía cómo mirarme de esa manera".
La hija de Eugenio Derbez no ha comentado nada al respecto pero se le ve muy feliz estos últimos días.
