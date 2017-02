Todo lo que deben saber de los exoplanetas

New discovery! Today at 1 p.m. EST, we're presenting new findings on planets that orbit stars other than our sun, known as exoplanets. Here's a collection of some previous exoplanet discoveries. Some of these are rocky, some are gaseous and some are very, very cold. But there's one thing each these strange new worlds have in common: All have advanced scientific understanding of our place in the cosmos. Check out these 9 exoplanets, along with artist's concepts depicting what they might look like…

