'Looks' que te harán querer un par de 'dad sneakers'
Aquí te mostramos algunas opciones para usar "dad sneakers" que siguen en tendencia este 2019
Si creías que los dad sneakers o chunky sneakers estaban perdiendo momento, piénsalo dos veces. De acuerdo a Pinterest, el motor de descubrimiento visual que te ayuda a planificar tu vida, desde qué vestir hasta qué cocinar, esta tendencia ha tenido un incremento de +2211% en búsquedas dentro de la plataforma.
También puedes ver:
Si aún crees que un par de dad sneakers no es lo tuyo, te compartimos algunos looks que te harán pensar lo contrario:
Con faldas…
Con jeans…
View this post on Instagram
Issa mood in my new sneaks 〰️ – – – Never thought I’d give in to this trend but @kelclight just made them look too cute not to! Who else is down for a comfy trend ?🙋🏼♀️ – – @liketoknow.it #liketkit #liketkitunder100 #liketkitunder100 – #aexme #f21xme #foreverbabe #expresslife #bakerboyhat #dadsneakers #instabloggerstyle #blackjeans #discoverunder5k #discoverunder2k #arkansasblogger
View this post on Instagram
Last in this series is the bodysuit with my fave mom jeans that I wear ALLLLLL THE TIIIIME. And the FILA’s too, of course 😂…these jeans and shoes are my fave way to dress things down and I am excited to announce I have two more Mom jeans from AE coming in the mail and I CANNOT WAIT! . . . . . #styleblogger #lifestyleblogger #fashionblogger #newblogger #momblogger #lifestyle #momstyle #ootd #mystyle #dadsneakers
View this post on Instagram
Because it’s Wednesday and this @MajeOfficiel pink bag deserves a closeup // Heading to @SouthCoastPlaza today to celebrate the Lunar Year 🧧. Follow along to see all the fun! @liketoknow.it http://liketk.it/2zLog #liketkit #LTKitbag #LTKshoecrush #MajeMbag #Maje #lunarnewyear
Con vestidos…
View this post on Instagram
Excited for the Lunar New Year festivities happening this weekend!🧧Celebrating in style with the latest @MajeOfficiel SS19 look. This will cardigan perfect to throw over any look and love it with this tweed mini. With so many events to attend, I know I’ll be comfortable but chic in these sneakers too. Check out my Stories for a close up of my New Year’s look and check out the gift guide at #Maje #W20 #MajeMbag #pendant #springsummer #newcollection #lunarnewyear
View this post on Instagram
When in SoHo… . . . . . #vscoportrait #urbanfashion #gearednomad #uncalculated #quietthechaos #thecreative #seemycity #ootd #lookoftheday #snobshots #streetwear #urbanfashion #fashiondiaries #fashionkiller #fashiongram #manhattannyc #manhattanarchitecture #unlimitedmanhattan #igmanhattan #manhattanstreets #manhattanphoto #focalmarked #newyorkfashionweek #nyfw #sohonyc #soho #stylediaries #petitestyle #dadsneakers #parisianstyle #springfashion
También puedes ver:
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...