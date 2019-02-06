'Looks' que te harán querer un par de 'dad sneakers'

Aquí te mostramos algunas opciones para usar "dad sneakers" que siguen en tendencia este 2019

Por Patricia Carranza Alva

Si creías que los dad sneakers o chunky sneakers estaban perdiendo momento, piénsalo dos veces. De acuerdo a Pinterest, el motor de descubrimiento visual que te ayuda a planificar tu vida, desde qué vestir hasta qué cocinar, esta tendencia ha tenido un incremento de +2211% en búsquedas dentro de la plataforma.

Si aún crees que un par de dad sneakers no es lo tuyo, te compartimos algunos looks  que te harán pensar lo contrario:

Con faldas…

Con jeans…

Con vestidos…

