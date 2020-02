Estas son las dietas efectivas que te permitirán bajar de peso en este 2020

View this post on Instagram

“Pulled” BBQ Jackfruit & Caramelized Pineapple Taquitos🌯🍍🌯 I posted a similar recipe last week, but I wasn’t totally happy with it- so I took it down. I tweaked it & now it’s even better 🙌🏼. Sometimes I forget that I can take my time with things. I get too caught up in the “ I need to produce content” mode which is just wrong for me & not the point of my page. I just want you to enjoy my pics ,my recipes & if I just happen to inspire you to eat more plants & not harm animals – well then RIGHT ON ✌🏼🌱Okay, now on to the recipe: What you need: 2-14oz cans of young Jackfruit in water, 2 tbl coconut sugar/or brown sugar, 1 tbl chili powder, 1 tsp oregano, 1 tsp smoked paprika, 1/4 tsp garlic, 1/4 tsp onion, salt/pepper, cayenne optional for heat, 1 onion diced, 1 cup fresh pineapple diced, 1/2 cup BBQ sauce, 1 cup shredded vegan cheddar, 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, 14ct of 6 in flour tortillas. What you do: 1️⃣Drain, rinse, & dry jackfruit. Slice off the hard core from jackfruit/or jackfruit pieces. Cut core into fine pieces as they do not shred, & shred the rest of jackfruit with fork or hands. Discard big pods if you like. Mix spices Then add spices to jackfruit making sure “meat” is evenly coated. Set Aside. 1️⃣ Heat 2 tbl of oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the diced onion. Cook, tossing, for 6-8 minutes, until light golden and translucent . Add the pineapple. Cook, tossing, for 6-8 minutes, until lightly caramelized. Season with salt and pepper. Place in mixing bowl 1️⃣On stovetop, using same pan, over med heat, add 2 tbl olive oil, then add jackfruit, sautée 3-4 min, then add bbq sauce, & 1/4 cup water to thin sauce, simmer on low for 15/20 min stirring occasionally until jackfruit has darkened in color. 2️⃣Add jackfruit to mixing bowl that has onions & pineapple, stir in vegan cheese, & cilantro. Add salt & pepper to taste 3️⃣To make taquitos: on a work surface, place 1/4 cup of filling place at the bottom 1/3 of the tortilla, tightly roll to the top. Place seam side down of parchment paper.Repeat 4️⃣Mist with oil & bake at 400 F for 15-20min flipping half way until tortilla is crisp. Enjoy!!